NATO to keep anti-Russian sanctions for as long as necessary

All NATO member states are committed to keep the anti-Russian sanctions in place for as long as is necessary, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference on Sunday after an informal meeting of NATO top diplomats in Berlin, Russian TASS news agency reported.

"Every member of the alliance wants to bring this war to an end as soon as possible. We are clearly determined to maintain our security assistance to Ukraine, to continue our sanctions, export control and diplomatic pressure on Russia for as long as is necessary," he said, adding that his country and its NATO allies are "focused on giving Ukraine as strong support as possible on battlefield and at a negotiation table."

According to TASS, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that Ukraine’s militarization by the West "directly threatens European and global security." Moscow is calling on "the sponsors of the Kyiv regime to stop instigating bloodshed in Ukraine and think about the consequences of their actions," he said, commenting on weapons supplies to Ukraine.

KI/PR