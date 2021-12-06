No interim agreement on agenda in Vienna talks

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Afghanistan's future must be decided according to will of Afghan people

Answering a question about the developments in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said, "The future of Afghanistan must be decided according to the will of the people of the country. Certainly, no government that is inclusive can guarantee the future of Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable country with a clear path to development."

There is no interim agreement in Vienna talks

In response to a question about the comments made that the missile program, the interim agreement and the FATF have been discussed in Vienna talks, the spokesman said, "We are negotiating on the basis of drafts to lift the sanctions and how to stop Iran's compensatory measures against the lifting of the sanctions. There is no such thing as a step-by-step plan or an interim agreement in Vienna talks."

He also reacted to the recent remarks of the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about Iran's nuclear program, saying, "The Zionist regime opposes any dialogue in the region, and it is constantly seeking to create artificial issues in international affairs."

