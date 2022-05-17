Fire breaks out near Imam Hussein shrine (+VIDEO)

Al-Forat News, quoting an informed source, wrote that the fire broke out in one of the carpet warehouses of the apron.
TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported a fire in one of the under-construction aprons of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala.
