May 17, 2022, 2:01 PM

Fire breaks out near Imam Hussein shrine (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported a fire in one of the under-construction aprons of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala.

Al-Forat News, quoting an informed source, wrote that the fire broke out in one of the carpet warehouses of the apron.

No further details have been released on the extent of the damage or casualties.

