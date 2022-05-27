  1. Economy
Iran determined to expand oil export markets: NIOC chief

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Chief Executive of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said that administration of President Raeisi has paved way for the supply of crude oil in Iran Energy Exchange (IEE) to boost oil export to target markets.

Deputy Oil Minister Mohsen Khojastehmehr stated that oil export statistics in the current administration indicate an upward trajectory, noting that President Raeisi administration has also succeeded in receiving oil export revenues from other countries.

The Iranian oil industry has made its utmost efforts to absorb investments in this industry, he said, adding that Iranian companies have improved their capacities in order to pave the ground for participating in international arenas.

Iran has also succeeded in becoming self-sufficient in planning and installing equipment of oil industry, NIOC chief emphasized.

Iran is conducting negotiations with other states to export technical and engineering services, he noted, adding that Iranian authorities are determined to empower private sector in order to pave suitable way for implementing relevant projects overseas.

