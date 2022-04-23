Europe will not last a week without Russian gas

The European Commission announced on Friday that EU companies may open an account with Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas using a new payment method devised by Moscow without violating the bloc's sanctions against Moscow.

"We value the consistency and integrity of our European partners. Especially given the fact that, according to recent data from the IMF, Europe will be able to last for no more than six months without our gas. But seriously, it will not last even a week," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

After Western countries and their allies slapped tough sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine, Russia decided to make what it deemed as "unfriendly nations" pay for its gas in rubles.

RHM/PR