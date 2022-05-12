  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 12, 2022, 9:36 AM

Explosion in Iraqi Kurdistan leaves 12 injured (+VIDEO)

Explosion in Iraqi Kurdistan leaves 12 injured (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Media sources reported early Thursday that an explosion in Sulaymaniyah city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq left at least 12 wounded.

"An explosion was heard in northern Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, and ambulances rushed to the scene," Iraqi source Sabereen news reported early Thursday.

The source also added that Iraqi Kurdistan media say the gas leak caused the blast, but others deny it.

Increased security measures are likely near the affected area as authorities investigate the incident. Authorities also evacuated buildings in the area as a precaution.

More details have not been released yet about the blast.

RHM/FNA14010222000056

News Code 186692
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186692/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News