Explosion in Iraqi Kurdistan leaves 12 injured (+VIDEO)

"An explosion was heard in northern Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, and ambulances rushed to the scene," Iraqi source Sabereen news reported early Thursday.

The source also added that Iraqi Kurdistan media say the gas leak caused the blast, but others deny it.

Increased security measures are likely near the affected area as authorities investigate the incident. Authorities also evacuated buildings in the area as a precaution.

More details have not been released yet about the blast.

RHM/FNA14010222000056