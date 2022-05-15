  1. World
Zionist attacks in WB leave dozens of Palestinians injured

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – The attacks by Zionist forces in the occupied West Bank left Dozens of Palestinians injured, news sources reported Sunday.

Fierce clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinians after the regime forces stormed Kafr Qud village in the Jenin Governorate in the northern West Bank.

During the clashes, dozens of Palestinians were injured by inhaling tear gas, and three others were wounded by shooting.

Nabi Salih village in the Ramallah was also the scene of clashes between Palestinian youths and Zionist militants in which a number of people were injured.

A number of Zionists also attacked the Shafat refugee camp in Al-Quds where they brutally used plastic bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

