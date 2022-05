Etemad:

FM: Iran to discuss dam construction with turkey in near future

Etela'at:

33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) underway in Mosalla

Jomhoury-e Eslami:

IRGC: Terrorist group dismantled in NW Iran

Khorasan:

33rd edition of TIBF inaugurated in Imam Khomeini's Mosalla after two years

Kayhan:

IRGC satellite captures photos of US navy base in Bahrain

MNA