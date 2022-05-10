Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 10

Arman-e Melli:
Mora's visit to Iran Europeans' last step to reviving JCPOA
Asia:
Two days with Polish FM in Tehran
Etemad:
Polish FM: Iran must offer sustainable solution to regional challenges
Etela'at:
Jordan: Tel Aviv must not test patience of more than 2bn Muslims
Iran:
Leader urges everyone to help govt. in economic affairs
Javan:
Leader calls on Iranians to support govt. in all fields
Jomhuriy-e Eslsmi:
Khatibzadeh: EU's Mora conveying messages between Tehran, Washington
Kayhan:
Leader: Everyone should help boost economy
Putin blames West for Ukraine issue
RHM/
Your Comment