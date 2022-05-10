Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 10

Arman-e Melli:

Mora's visit to Iran Europeans' last step to reviving JCPOA

Asia:

Two days with Polish FM in Tehran

Etemad:

Polish FM: Iran must offer sustainable solution to regional challenges

Etela'at:

Jordan: Tel Aviv must not test patience of more than 2bn Muslims

Iran:

Leader urges everyone to help govt. in economic affairs

Javan:

Leader calls on Iranians to support govt. in all fields

Jomhuriy-e Eslsmi:

Khatibzadeh: EU's Mora conveying messages between Tehran, Washington

Kayhan:

Leader: Everyone should help boost economy

Putin blames West for Ukraine issue

RHM/