China not to allow any interference by US in internal affairs

Zhang criticized the unfounded accusations against China made by the United States and said that the indiscriminate killing of civilians by US occupying forces in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan is a war crime.

In a press statement, Zhang said that the United States has again made accusations against China and wrongful, irresponsible remarks on issues like the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinjiang, and Taiwan, Xinhua reported.

Such groundless, politically biased words have seriously poisoned the China-US relations.

The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics was attended by around 170 official representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, including 31 heads of state or government, royal family members, and heads of international organizations, he said, noting that many more state leaders and heads of international organizations have called or sent messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping to wish the Beijing Winter Olympics a great success and the Chinese people a happy Lunar New Year.

This fully shows the international community's firm support for China, for the Beijing Winter Olympics, and for the Olympic Movement.

Saying that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory, he added that the settlement of the Taiwan question is China's internal affairs and allows no interference by the United States or any other external forces.

