Iran, Iraq sign MoU on expansion of humanitarian affairs coop

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society was signed in the presence of the heads of the two national societies.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the main purpose of the MoU is to establish a framework for joint cooperation and bilateral coordination between the two societies of Iran and Iraq regarding activities in education and exchange of experiences in the fields of relief, rehabilitation, health, and treatment.

Training the human resources of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society at various levels, camp establishment, water and sanitation, treatment, logistics and warehousing based on available facilities is among the obligations of the Iranian Red Crescent.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society will also cooperate with the Iranian society at the highest level to finalize several related issues.

Close cooperation between the two International societies, as well as providing the necessary conditions for transferring Iraqi patients to Iran with the aim of further strengthening the medical tourism industry are also among the commitments of the Iraqi Red Crescent in this memorandum.

