Turkish fighterjets bomb areas in northern Iraq

The airstrikes were launched in Amedi town in the Iraqi province of Dohuk, according to the Sabreen News.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces.

The Turkish President has said that the goal of the operation is to secure the country's borders. He also said that Turkey and Iraq are closely working on this matter.

However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.

According to Iraqi sources, the Turkish army has so far established 36 small and large military bases in northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

