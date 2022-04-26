Turkey's operation to continue to depth of 60-70 km in Iraq

According to the Turkish source 'Turkiyegazetesi', the operation launched by the Turkish Armed Forces under the pretext of fighting PKK militants in northern Iraq on April 18 will continue to a depth of 60-70 kilometers in this country.

The source also said that after the end of the Turkish military operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish army does not intend to withdraw completely, but seeks to remain in Iraq until the complete ending of the threats.

Leaders of Iraqi Kurdistan are also cooperating with Turkey to prevent PKK elements from entering Iraqi territory, the source said.

Turkish Daily Sabah also reported that about 3,000 PKK militants were stationed in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq before the so-called "Claw-Lock" operation began.

Announcing the end of the first phase of the Claw Lock operation, Turkish Defense Minister Halusi Akar said that 56 PKK members had been killed so far.

On April 18, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that it had launched an operation under the pretext of fighting PKK militants in northern Iraq. This new operation was held with the participation of the Turkish air forces and its special combat forces.

The Turkish military operations drew the condemnation of different Iraqi politicians and political groups.

