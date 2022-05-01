Zionists brutual raid on Jenin leaves 2 Palestinian injured

The Israeli army attacked the city of Jenin in the West Bank and as a result, fierce clashes broke out with the Palestinians in that city.

According to the reports, eyewitnesses said that the Zionists used tear gas against the Palestinians.

After the brutal attack on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, two Palestinians were injured.

According to a Palestinian data center, 23 Palestinians were shot dead by Zionist militants in various parts of the occupied territories last month.

The center also reported that in April, more than 1,600 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Zionist occupiers.

On the other hand, in the Palestinian resistance's operations in the occupied territories in April, 4 Zionists were killed and a number of others were wounded.

RHM/5479956/5479967