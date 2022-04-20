  1. Technology
Apr 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

Iran Army unveils new achievements

Iran Army unveils new achievements

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Army in a ceremony unveiled some new achievements.

In a ceremony held on Sunday morning in the presence of Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and other top military officials, some new achievements of the Army were unveiled.

Iran Army unveils new achievements

Super heavy trailer trucks, optimized super heavy vehicles capable of carrying 100 tons and 60 tons, various wards of the mobile hospital including laboratory, surgery room, radiology, ICU, and armored ambulance capable of carrying 6 injured were unveiled during the ceremony. 

Iran Army unveils new achievements

Speaking at the ceremony, Gen. Mousavi said, "In recent years, the army ground forces upgraded combat capabilities in the field of military missions and civilian aid. The army and the armed forces of the country will stand strong against any threat that targets Iran."

ZZ/FNA14010131000180

News Code 185913
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185913/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News