Iran Army unveils new achievements

In a ceremony held on Sunday morning in the presence of Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and other top military officials, some new achievements of the Army were unveiled.

Super heavy trailer trucks, optimized super heavy vehicles capable of carrying 100 tons and 60 tons, various wards of the mobile hospital including laboratory, surgery room, radiology, ICU, and armored ambulance capable of carrying 6 injured were unveiled during the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gen. Mousavi said, "In recent years, the army ground forces upgraded combat capabilities in the field of military missions and civilian aid. The army and the armed forces of the country will stand strong against any threat that targets Iran."

ZZ/FNA14010131000180