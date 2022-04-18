Israel center to be targeted in case of any move against Iran

Speaking in the ceremony of the National Day of the Army on Monday morning, President Raeisi said that the Iranian Armed Forces enjoy many capabilities and are ready to face any enemy.

He warned the Zionist regime over its latest moves in the region, saying that the slightest movement of the enemy is not hidden from Iran's armed forces.

If they [Zionists] make the slightest move against Iran, the center of Israel would be the destination for Iran’s armed forces, he added, warning the Zionist regime about the power and authority of the country's armed forces. "The power of our armed forces will not leave you at rest."

He went on to say that the United States has stated that they have suffered a disastrous defeat in face of sanctions and maximum pressure imposed on Iran. "This is the fate of all those who seek confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

“Today, our military capabilities are well-known not only in the region but also in the world,” the president said, stressing that the most important component of power in Iran is the country’s revolutionary people.

“Today, our military industry is in the best condition, so we must use it in other industries of the country,” he said.

“The message of the prowess, power, strength and endurance of the Iranian armed forces to all the deprived and oppressed of the world is that today Iran's armed forces are their source of hope because supporting the world’s oppressed is one of the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy,” Raeisi said.

ZZ/FNA14010129000099