Over 12 m people in Ukraine displaced: UN official

"More than 12 million people have been forcibly displaced by the war in #Ukraine. Today I’m addressing the UN #SecurityCouncil on the situation of displaced Ukrainians, third-country nationals, and affected vulnerable populations," IOM Director General, Antonio Vitorino said in a post on his Twitter account.

Also in his address to the UNSC meeting on the Ukrainian crisis, Vitorino said that more than 12 million Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals have already been forced to leave their homes since the beginning of this war.

About 5 million people have fled the country, according to the data collected by UNHCR. Another 7.1 million people are displaced inside Ukraine, according to the latest assessment by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.

He appealed to the parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, their homes, and civilian infrastructure.

