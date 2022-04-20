  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2022, 5:39 PM

Over 12 m people in Ukraine displaced: UN official

Over 12 m people in Ukraine displaced: UN official

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – More than 12 million people have been forcibly displaced by the war in Ukraine, the United Nations IOM Director General, Antonio Vitorino said on Twitter before attending a Security Council meeting.

"More than 12 million people have been forcibly displaced by the war in #Ukraine. Today I’m addressing the UN #SecurityCouncil on the situation of displaced Ukrainians, third-country nationals, and affected vulnerable populations," IOM Director General, Antonio Vitorino said in a post on his Twitter account.

Also in his address to the UNSC meeting on the Ukrainian crisis, Vitorino said that more than 12 million Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals have already been forced to leave their homes since the beginning of this war.

About 5 million people have fled  the country, according to the data collected by UNHCR. Another 7.1 million people are displaced inside Ukraine, according to the latest assessment by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.

He appealed to the parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, their homes, and civilian infrastructure.

KI/PR

News Code 185929
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185929/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News