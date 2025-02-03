  1. World
Explosion rocks residential complex in Moscow (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Russian sources reported that one person dead and four injured in the lobby of Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow.

An explosion caused by an unknown device resulted in injuries to three individuals in the lobby of a building at Scarlet Sails residential complex in the northwest area of Moscow on Monday, according to reports from emergency services via RIA Novosti.

The blast occurred in house No. 77 on Aviatsionnaya Street at about 09:50 in the morning. Eyewitnesses reported that a grenade-like object exploded in the hallway.

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case over the explosion at a residential complex in Moscow, RT reported.

One person was presumably killed, the source said.
 

