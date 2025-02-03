  1. World
Feb 3, 2025

United airlines plane catches fire at Houston's Bush Airport

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – A flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after an engine issue forced it to abort takeoff, according to the FAA.

The FAA says that the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 had to stop their takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a "reported engine issue" around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, Fox 26 reported.

Passengers had to use stairs and the emergency slide to get off of the plane, according to the Houston Fire Department. 

No injuries were reported.

Houston Fire says they did not have to put out a fire in connection to the incident.

The Airbus A319 was flying to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

104 passengers and five crewmembers were onboard at the time.

A different aircraft will take fliers to New York at 12:30 p.m., according to Houston Airports.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

