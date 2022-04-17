Black lives never mattered in so-called Land of Dreams

"US police once again publicly murdered another innocent African descent in broad daylight," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"The terrifying shooting of this unarmed young man is emblematic of the fact that black lives have never mattered and will never matter in the so-called Land of Dreams!," Gharibabadi said.

On Wednesday, Police in the US state of Michigan released video footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black man in the head, in an incident that has spurred renewed calls for action to stop deadly police violence against Black people in the United States.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot dead on April 4 outside a house in Grand Rapids, a city of about 200,000 residents that is 240km (150 miles) northwest of Detroit, Michigan, following a traffic stop.

