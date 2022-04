Aftab:

No case of COVID-19 XE variant detected in Iran

Iran FM says Biden must lift sanctions to prove his goodwill

Etela'at:

Thousands rally in support of former PM Imran Khan in Pakistan

Javan:

Khatibzadeh: All parts of maximum pressure must be lifted

Kayhan:

Ale-Sadegh appointed as new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad

