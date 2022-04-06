Biden mistakenly called Michelle Obama former Vice President

Joe Biden made a major gaffe recently when he referred to the former First Lady Michelle Obama as Vice President of the country during a public speech. He made this blunder speaking at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware, India TV News reported.

Biden was praising his wife Jill Biden for her work and commitment to military families after she was named the USS Delaware's sponsor during its commissioning in Wilmington, Delaware. "I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on," the president said.

The netizens soon picked up that instead of 'I', Biden said 'she' and this changed the meaning of the speech altogether.

After this mistake, the White House sent out an updated transcript which changed the reference from she to I.

"And I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on," the White House official transcript reads, as per Daily Mail.

After the video of Biden's address was shared on social media and caught on with the Twitterverse, 'Vice President' started trending on social media with netizens beginning to troll him.

RHM/PR