Biden told Obama he is running again in 2024

The admission to Obama is the latest indication that Biden is likely to run for a second term, something the president has spoken about publicly.

During a press conference in Brussels last month, he told reporters he’d be “very fortunate” to run against his rival in the 2020 election, former President Trump.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” said one of the two sources familiar with the conversations between Obama and Biden, The Hill reported.

The source also said that Biden, despite his faltering approval ratings, remains the most likely Democratic candidate to defeat Trump.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” the source familiar with the Obama-Biden talks said.

The White House did not provide comment on the conversations between Biden and Obama. A Biden adviser pointed to the president’s public comments that he intends to run again.

Biden, 79, was the oldest president to take office at 78 and would be 82 at the start of his second term, should he successfully seek one.

Recent polls suggest that Biden's popularity rating has plummeted for a variety of reasons.

