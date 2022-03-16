VIDEO: Biden sparks laughter by calling Harris ‘first lady’

Bident made the gaffe when he was explaining that the vice president would not attend the event because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had contracted Covid-19, Independent reported.

“There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid,” Mr. Biden said plainly, without realizing his mistake.

Only after someone from the audience pointed out that his statement meant he had caught Covid did the president correct himself.