  1. Video
Mar 16, 2022, 4:30 PM

VIDEO: Biden sparks laughter by calling Harris ‘first lady’

VIDEO: Biden sparks laughter by calling Harris ‘first lady’

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Joe Biden sparked laughter at an event on Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by mistakenly calling Kamala Harris the first lady.

Download 3 MB

Bident made the gaffe when he was explaining that the vice president would not attend the event because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had contracted Covid-19, Independent reported.

“There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid,” Mr. Biden said plainly, without realizing his mistake.

Only after someone from the audience pointed out that his statement meant he had caught Covid did the president correct himself.

News Code 184936
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184936/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    Most Viewed