VIDEO: Biden gets pooped on by bird during inflation speech

President Joe Biden, 79, had a crappy day! While POTUS was delivering an important message about inflation and the US economy, he received more than a warm welcome from the crowd as a bird flew above and pooped right on the lapel of his dark blue suit. Although Biden didn’t seem to notice at the time, it was clearly visible for viewers who tuned in live to see the broadcast on April 12.

Biden stood at the podium in Menlo, Iowa inside what he described as some sort of barn when the bird left his mark for millions to see. He stood and delivered his speech on the American economy and increases in the cost of living in America when at that moment eagle-eyed viewers noticed a small white mark splatter on his left shoulder, leaving a clear trail of poop on his coat.