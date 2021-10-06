IFFCY announces films competing in international section

The films are as follows:
Feature-Length Section:
-"My Father Superhero" from India
-"Lucia", from Spain
-"Chick's Childhood from Russia
-"Ice Tale" from Russia
-"Sumi" from India
-"1982" from Lebanon, Norway, and Qatar
-"Brother's Keepers"
-"My Grandpa is an Alien" from Croatia, Luxemburg, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Germany
-"Martin and the Magic Forest" from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany
-"Sea Boys", from Iran
-"Tadoo" from Iran
Short Fiction & Short Animation:
-"BonBon" from Germany
-"This Is Not a War" from Russia
-"The Comet" from Russia
-"Black Box" from Turkey
-"The Silence of the River" from Peru
-"Tiyareh" from Iran
-"For the Second Time" from Iran
-"Black and White" from Switzerland
-"Tobi and the Turbobus" from Germany
-"Lorenzo and the Mirror" from Italy
-"Beast Slayer" from Iceland and Poland
-"My Grandma Matylde" from Mexico
-"ID" from Iran
Directed by Alireza Tabesh, the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth will be held from October 8 to 13, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.
