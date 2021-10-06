IFFCY announces films competing in international section

The films are as follows:

Feature-Length Section:

-"My Father Superhero" from India

-"Lucia", from Spain

-"Chick's Childhood from Russia

-"Ice Tale" from Russia

-"Sumi" from India

-"1982" from Lebanon, Norway, and Qatar

-"Brother's Keepers"

-"My Grandpa is an Alien" from Croatia, Luxemburg, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Germany

-"Martin and the Magic Forest" from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany

-"Sea Boys", from Iran

-"Tadoo" from Iran

Short Fiction & Short Animation:

-"BonBon" from Germany

-"This Is Not a War" from Russia

-"The Comet" from Russia

-"Black Box" from Turkey

-"The Silence of the River" from Peru

-"Tiyareh" from Iran

-"For the Second Time" from Iran

-"Black and White" from Switzerland

-"Tobi and the Turbobus" from Germany

-"Lorenzo and the Mirror" from Italy

-"Beast Slayer" from Iceland and Poland

-"My Grandma Matylde" from Mexico

-"ID" from Iran

Directed by Alireza Tabesh, the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth will be held from October 8 to 13, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.

