Cleric warns US to wait for more humiliating defeat from Iran

Addressing worshippers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami reiterated that US officials themselves have acknowledged that maximum pressure campaign policy against Iran has completely been failed.

Turning to the slogan of current year named after by Leader of the ISlamic Revolution as “Production: Knowledge-based, Job-Creating”, Tehran interim Friday prayers leader recommended government officials to make their utmost efforts in line with realizing objectives of this slogan in the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022).

Naming the current year after “Production: Knowledge-based, Job-Creating” is a roadmap for both officials and people that must be taken into serious consideration, Ayatollah Khatami emphasized.

The current year’s slogan named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution means that a scientific and technological view of production must be taken into consideration and in this case, production costs will decrease and productivity and quality of products will increase and consequently, production will become competitive.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami pointed to the US failure of exertion of maximum pressure campaign against Iran and warned US officials to wait for more humiliating defeats on the side of Islamic Republic of Iran.

