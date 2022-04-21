Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Nicaragua coast

No tsunami threat was immediately reported following the earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7.

It hit at 1:42 am local time (07:42 GMT) on Thursday at a depth of 25.3km (15.7 miles), with the epicentre about 61km (38 miles) from the coastal region of Masachapa, USGS data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but residents told local broadcaster La Nueva Radio Ya that strong tremors were felt in the capital, Managua.

Meanwhile, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the tremor.

However, the agency noted that there are structures in the region that are vulnerable to earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur sporadically in Nicaragua.

ZZ/PR