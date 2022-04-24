Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

The epicenter was located around 45 kilometers to the southeast of the city of Mostar home to about 104,000 people, the EMSC said. The quake was at a depth of 2 kilometers.
TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The epicenter was located around 45 kilometers to the southeast of the city of Mostar home to about 104,000 people, the EMSC said. The quake was at a depth of 2 kilometers.
No information about casualties or damage has been provided yet.
