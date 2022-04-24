  1. World
  2. Europe
Apr 24, 2022, 5:54 PM

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The epicenter was located around 45 kilometers to the southeast of the city of Mostar home to about 104,000 people, the EMSC said. The quake was at a depth of 2 kilometers.

No information about casualties or damage has been provided yet.

ZZ/PR

News Code 186060
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186060/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News