US imposing sanctions on 12 Russian MPs, Kremlin spox. family

According to the spokesperson, these 12 lawmakers led the efforts toward recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). He did not say however which sanctions are in question, TASS reported.

Peskov’s wife is Tatiana Navka, an Olympic figure skating champion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, its goals were denazification and demilitarization of that country.

Following this step, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and several other countries announced sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

