Mar 14, 2022, 4:30 PM

Peskov:

Russia has not asked China for military assistance in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Moscow has not asked Beijing for assistance in conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

Asked to either confirm or deny the Financial Times’ claim the White House had allegedly received alarming information Russia had asked China for military assistance to conduct the special operation in Ukraine, Peskov answered in the negative, TASS reported.

"No," he said.

He cautioned against using newspaper articles as primary sources of information.

"Many newspapers have written about this. You can read about many things in the newspapers these days. They should not be regarded as the original source," Peskov stressed.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said US media claims Russia had allegedly asked China for military assistance to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine were disinformation.

