Explosions reported in occupied territories (+VIDEO)

Accoridng to some media sources on Saturday morning the residents of the occupied territories in Tel Aviv heard loud explosions.

The Israeli army says it has received some reports that rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip and is investigating the situation.

At the same time, some outlets also reported that a rocket or missiles hit the shores of Bat Yam.

According to the reports, three explosions have shaken Tel Aviv and the Sea of ​​Jaffa.

Zionist police have claimed that they have not yet received any reports of casualties.

