Powerful storm kills at least 7 people in US' Iowa

Six of the deaths occurred in Madison County, and a seventh was reported in Chariton, a city in Lucas County, officials said, New York Times reported.

In Madison County, four adults were injured, including three who were in serious condition and one who had life-threatening injuries, said Diogenes Ayala, the director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

The deaths in Madison County — including two children younger than 5 — occurred at different locations. Ayala did not disclose more details about the deaths because some victims’ families had yet to be notified.

Ayala estimated that 25 to 30 homes had been destroyed but said a fuller assessment would come in the morning.

The National Weather Service said that a preliminary examination of photos and videos from around Winterset, a city in Madison County, suggested damage from a tornado with wind speeds of more than 135 miles per hour.

The agency’s survey teams will further investigate the damage on Sunday, officials said.

Video posted on social media and recorded south of Winterset showed the aftermath of the severe weather: piles of debris, smoke, and a car flipped upside down.

