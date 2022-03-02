Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of military cooperation

The two sides discussed recent developments related to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially the development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

Referring to his meetings with Pakistani officials over the past three days, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi stressed the importance of strengthening defense and military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan as two influential countries in the region and the Islamic world.

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour also attended the meeting.

The Iranian military delegation after the meeting, departed for Nowshera city to pay a visit to the Risalpur officer academy.

The Air Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran participates in student exchange programs with the Pakistan Air Force Officer College, and several Iranian students are currently being trained at Risalpur officer academy.

