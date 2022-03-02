  1. Politics
Mar 2, 2022, 11:20 AM

Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of military cooperation

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi on Wednesday met and held talks with the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

The two sides discussed recent developments related to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially the development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

Referring to his meetings with Pakistani officials over the past three days, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi stressed the importance of strengthening defense and military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan as two influential countries in the region and the Islamic world.

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour also attended the meeting.

The Iranian military delegation after the meeting, departed for Nowshera city to pay a visit to the Risalpur officer academy.

The Air Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran participates in student exchange programs with the Pakistan Air Force Officer College, and several Iranian students are currently being trained at Risalpur officer academy.

MP/IRN84667725

News Code 184439
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184439/

