Feb 27, 2022, 10:20 AM

North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) –North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Sunday, South Korea's military said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.

The launch came after the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on Jan. 30.

North Korea presumably launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

Japanese coast guards advised vessels to keep away from potential debris. The government convened a special board to gather and analyze information about the launch,

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile covered a distance of about 300 kilometers.

"This morning, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan. It covered 300 kilometers, reaching the maximum altitude of 600 kilometers," he said.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
