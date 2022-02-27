North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.

The launch came after the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on Jan. 30.

North Korea presumably launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

Japanese coast guards advised vessels to keep away from potential debris. The government convened a special board to gather and analyze information about the launch,

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile covered a distance of about 300 kilometers.

"This morning, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan. It covered 300 kilometers, reaching the maximum altitude of 600 kilometers," he said.

