Iran ice hockey team to take part in world competitions

Iran national ice hockey team will take part at the 2022 IIHF World Championship Division IV.
The tournament will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from March 3 to 9.
Iran will start the five-team tournament with a match against Singapore on March 4, according to Tehran Times.
Iran will also play Kuwait and Malaysia on March 7 and 9 respectively.
After the tournament was canceled two years ago, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all teams stayed put in their divisions.
2022 IIHF World Championship Division IV will be an international ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation.
KI/PR
Your Comment