The Iranian women's national indoor hockey team landed in fifth place in Asia.

Iran's women's national indoor hockey team played against Chinese Taipei in their last match of the Asian Championship and won their rivals.

The Iranian side won the match on penalty shootouts.

Meanwhile, the Iranian men's national hockey team played against Thailand and defeated 12-3.

Iran's men's team will face Malaysia tomorrow (Monday) in the final of the tournament.

