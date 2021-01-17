  1. Video
VIDEO: Migrants march towards US border

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Following the promises of President-elect Joe Biden on easing migration policies, thousands of Honduras migrants are moving towards the US border.

Meanehile, Guatemalan soldiers clashed with Honduran migrants walking together across the country on Saturday as part of their journey towards the United States, according to Deutsche Welle. In a video distributed by Guatemala's immigration agency, a few hundred people were seen scuffling with soldiers, and pushing back and running through their lines. Hundreds more were being held back by troops. Migrants managed to break past a police blockade in Vado Hondo, near Chiquimula in eastern Guatemala.

