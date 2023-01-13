  1. Sports
Iran’s snooker player defeated by Jack Lisowski

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iranian snooker star was beaten by Jack Lisowski from England at Masters 2023 underway at Alexandra Palace in London.

Jack Lisowski could defeat his Iranian rival 6-4 at the event.

Prior to the match, Vafaei defeated the top player Mark Selby from England who is the second-best snooker in the world.

While all eyes were on Mark Selby at the Masters 2023, Iran’s sportsman beat his rival from England 6-2 at his first match.

Some 16 of the world's top players are competing in the non-ranking tournament.

The Masters, one of snooker’s triple crown events, kicked off on Sunday and will wrap up on January 14.

