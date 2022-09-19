Tehran, Brasilia mull over expanding agricultural coop.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on practical ways to expand cooperation between Iran and Brazil in the field of agriculture.

They also reviewed the latest status of Iran-Brazil joint projects in various sectors, including soybeans and fisheries, as well as new agricultural technologies.

Cooperation between the knowledge-based companies of the two countries and using modern technologies in the field of agriculture was one of the most important issues discussed in this meeting.

Describing agriculture as the basis of the relations between the two countries, the Iranian envoy expressed Iran's readiness to use Brazil's extensive research capacities in various fields of agriculture.

Expansion of cooperation and exchange of experience with Iran is one of the priorities of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, Moretti said for his part.

