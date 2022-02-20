US, allies responsible for possible failure of Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed his optimism that a good agreement would be reached in the Vienna talks.

Speaking in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, Chief Anchor of CNN, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran under the administration of President Raeisi has a strong will to reach a good agreement in Vienna talks.

"Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told me that Tehran is “very optimistic” of reaching a nuclear agreement in ongoing negotiations in Vienna", Amanpour wrote in her Twitter acount.

"However, if the talks fail, it's "the Americans and the other side that are responsible for it," he says, she added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson tweeted, “We have already made our serious decisions & have demonstrated our seriousness all along. To reach the final agreement, it is now up to the E3 and the US to do the same, urgently.”

The eighth round of talks, which began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27, is one of the lengthiest rounds of talks with participants busy working on a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some remaining disputed issues.

RHM/FNA14001201000017