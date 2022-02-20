  1. World
Saudis violate ceasefire 169 times, injuring 2 Yemenis

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province 169 times in the last 24 hours.

Following the Saudi coalition's brutal attacks on Sana'a, two Yemeni civilians were also injured, Almasirah reported.

Military sources said that after the unsuccessful advance of the Saudi mercenaries towards the positions of the Yemeni revolutionaries in southern Marib, 20 mercenaries related to the resigned Yemeni President and Al-Islah were killed and more than 35 of them were injured.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

