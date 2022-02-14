  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2022, 5:15 PM

Irish FM:

Necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks

Necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Saying that Ireland's relationship with Iran is in a strategic stage, the Irish Foreign Minister said necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks in order to reach an agreement.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who has traveled to Tehran on Monday, met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, Raeisi said that Tehran is determined to improve its relations with friendly and independent countries.

"Iran and Ireland's trade relations in the fields of energy, science, technology, industry, and agriculture can be improved much higher than the current level," he added.

Referring to Ireland's approach in international political and economic relations, the president said that Tehran welcomes Ireland's independence from the United States and some European countries.

He also spoke about the latest development over the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1, emphasizing that sanctions must be removed in a tangible way and the rights of the Iranian people must be respected.

The Irish Foreign Minister said for his part that his country's relationship with Iran is in a strategic stage and Ireland seeks to develop the level of comprehensive relations.

Ireland believes that the necessary guarantees should be given to Iran during the negotiations in order to reach an agreement.

He also announced that Ireland is determined to reopen its embassy in Tehran.

RHM/

News Code 183926
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183926/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News