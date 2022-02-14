Necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who has traveled to Tehran on Monday, met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, Raeisi said that Tehran is determined to improve its relations with friendly and independent countries.

"Iran and Ireland's trade relations in the fields of energy, science, technology, industry, and agriculture can be improved much higher than the current level," he added.

Referring to Ireland's approach in international political and economic relations, the president said that Tehran welcomes Ireland's independence from the United States and some European countries.

He also spoke about the latest development over the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1, emphasizing that sanctions must be removed in a tangible way and the rights of the Iranian people must be respected.

The Irish Foreign Minister said for his part that his country's relationship with Iran is in a strategic stage and Ireland seeks to develop the level of comprehensive relations.

Ireland believes that the necessary guarantees should be given to Iran during the negotiations in order to reach an agreement.

He also announced that Ireland is determined to reopen its embassy in Tehran.

