Amir-Abdollahian lambasts EU ministers' human rights stances

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Foreign Minister of Ireland Simon Coveney exchanged viewpoints on issues of mutual interest, bilateral ties, and regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed dissatisfaction over the EU ministers' political shows on the pretext of human rights on the phone talk.

He appreciated Ireland's previous efforts aimed at facilitating Iran's nuclear talks with world powers to terminate sanctions, arguing, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for a good, sustainable and strong agreement, believing that it is the right thing to do, but its redline is securing the Iranian people's interests, which cannot be breached."

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, also referred to his last year's visit to Tehran, saying that the trip was focused on his country's viewpoints on the most important issues regarding Iran, the region, and international developments.

In a meeting on Monday, the foreign ministers of EU member states sanctioned a number of Iranian individuals and entities on false accusations of violating human rights and alleged involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

RHM/IRN84969574