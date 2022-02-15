  1. World
Feb 15, 2022, 4:00 PM

Explosion kills one soldier, wounds 11 others in Damascus

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Syrian sources on Tuesday announced that a solider was martyred and 11 others were wounded as a result of an explosive device blast planted in a military bus near the Customs roundabout, Damascus.

At about 7:25 am, on February 15,2022, an explosive device planted in a military bus near the Customs roundabout went off, leading to martyrdom of a soldier and wounding 11 others, a military source said, Syrian Official State News Agency (SANA) reported.

On October 20, 2021, 14 was martyred, and others were wounded when two explosive devices attached to a military bus were detonated at Jisr al-Raees, Damascus.

The official Syrian news agency called the blast a terrorist attack, noting that the capital has witnessed a similar explosion a few months ago.

