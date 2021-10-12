Iran, Pakistan discuss bilateral, economic ties

Headed by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, the Iranian parliamentary delegation met and held talks with the Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The delegation has traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of Navid Qamar, the head of Pakistan’s Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, to discuss the strengthening of parliamentary relations and cooperation.

Members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, some officials with the Pakistani Interior Ministry, as well as the Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, also attended the meeting.

Latest developments in Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, economic cooperation, border trade, and strengthening border cooperation were among the topic discussed by the two sides.

Islamabad is committed to strengthening cooperation with Tehran, especially the development of border trade and strengthening the security of the common borders, Pakistan's interior minister said.

He also stressed the importance of Pakistan's bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The head of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group also said that Iran-Pakistan trade relations must be developed away from foreign obstacles, including unilateral US sanctions.

Parliamentary friendship groups play an important role in boosting relations between the two governments, as well as the economic, trade, and border cooperation, he added.



RHM/IRN84501319