Moscow slams reports about 'imminent invasion of Ukraine'

"The White House hysteria is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, disinformation, and threats are favorite methods of solving their own problems,” she wrote in a post on her Telegram channel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Zakharova said the position of Western officials "in conditions of a mass disinformation campaign against Russia" is worth a separate mention -- avoiding giving a proper assessment of what is happening, the authorities validate their involvement in "fakes."

"We can talk about the collusion of the authorities of Western countries and the media in order to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine by the massive and coordinated publication of false information in geopolitical interests, in particular, to distract attention from their own aggressive actions," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a separate statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk Saturday with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the request of Washington.

"Indeed, the American side has asked for a conversation with President Putin, and tomorrow evening, Moscow time, a conversation between the two presidents is planned. The request was preceded by a written appeal from the American side," he said.

In addition, Putin will also speak to French President Emmanuel Macron as they agreed in a meeting in Moscow on Feb. 8, he said.

The British Foreign Office urged UK citizens on Friday not to travel to Ukraine and those who are there to leave.

Separately, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed Russia can start an invasion of Ukraine at any moment.

He said the US continues reducing its diplomatic staff in Ukraine, prompting the American citizens to leave.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it intends to invade neighbouring Ukraine, a purported move that has grabbed headlines for several months.

