West does not need reason to sanction Russia: FM

"The conclusion is obvious: the West has no need for any reality to introduce sanctions; only information and political coverage is needed. Its large-scale nature we see now, the threat of sanctions," official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on the air with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel, according to TASS.

Russia has already been living for a decade "in the phase of active sanctions, while there were indirect sanctions before, concealed as lists, threats of stop lists and pinpoint sequestration," Zakharova added.

