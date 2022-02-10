Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 10

Asia:

Iran has 87 million barrels of oil

Aftab:

Leader appoints former defense minister to new post in army

Both sides in Vienna ready to reach agreement

Ebtekar:

IRGC unveils new strategic long-range missile

Europeans claim JCPOA revival at last hours

Etemad:

IRGC testfires new strategic long-range missile

Etela'at:

Raeisi to Japanese PM: US abidance by failed Trump-era policy main barrier to talks

Borell says Vienna talks at final stage

Kayhan:

Shamkhani: US must not violate Iran rights for sake of internal disputes

