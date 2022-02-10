Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 10

Asia:
Iran has 87 million barrels of oil
Aftab:
Leader appoints former defense minister to new post in army
Both sides in Vienna ready to reach agreement
Ebtekar:
IRGC unveils new strategic long-range missile
Europeans claim JCPOA revival at last hours
Etemad:
IRGC testfires new strategic long-range missile
Etela'at:
Raeisi to Japanese PM: US abidance by failed Trump-era policy main barrier to talks
Borell says Vienna talks at final stage
Kayhan:
Shamkhani: US must not violate Iran rights for sake of internal disputes
