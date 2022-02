Asia:

"The Situation of Mehdi" wins best film award at Fajr festival

Ebtekar:

Ukraine on verge of war?

Etela'at:

Iran's proposals on table of negotiation

Iran:

Failure of maximum pressure

Iran's oil export hit more than one million

American Senator: US has no way but reach agreement with Tehran

Kayhan:

Do Anglo-Saxons need a new war?

